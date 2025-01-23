UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VV opened at $279.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.94 and a twelve month high of $280.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.