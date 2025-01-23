UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after acquiring an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after acquiring an additional 486,213 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,596 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VV opened at $279.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.94 and a twelve month high of $280.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
