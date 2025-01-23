UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

