UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

