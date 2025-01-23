UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 565.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,770,000 after buying an additional 2,788,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after purchasing an additional 784,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $19,075,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

BAM opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

