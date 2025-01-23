UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 815,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,427,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.