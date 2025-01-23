UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

