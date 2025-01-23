UMB Bank n.a. Has $206,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

