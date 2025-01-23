UMB Bank n.a. Has $216,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $645.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.