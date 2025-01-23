UMB Bank n.a. Has $263,000 Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IDACORP by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 37.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 78.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

