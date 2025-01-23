UMB Bank n.a. Has $281,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EQT were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in EQT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

EQT Trading Down 0.1 %

EQT stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

