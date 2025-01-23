UMB Bank n.a. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,292.84. This trade represents a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

