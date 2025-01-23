UMB Bank n.a. Has $382,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.12.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

