UMB Bank n.a. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $550.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.15 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This trade represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

