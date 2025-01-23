UMB Bank n.a. Has $454,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $139.50 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

