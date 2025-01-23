UMB Bank n.a. Has $560,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,233,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,017,000 after acquiring an additional 145,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shopify by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,248,000 after acquiring an additional 484,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.