UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cencora by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,875,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,538,000 after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $253.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.40.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

