UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 202,613 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

