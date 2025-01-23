UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $2,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.