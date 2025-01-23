UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

