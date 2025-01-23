UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.