UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $178,000 Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,475,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,905 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,870,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,237,000 after buying an additional 295,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,018,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.