UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 152 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $129.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

