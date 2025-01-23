UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 261 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 300.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,900,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,563.80. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.0 %

SCI opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

