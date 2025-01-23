UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 298 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Bank of America increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.6 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,322,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,312.15. The trade was a 62.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,402 shares of company stock worth $17,435,489 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.