UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 428 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $235.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

