UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 170,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

