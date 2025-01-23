UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $377.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 741.15, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

