UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $354.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $265.99 and a one year high of $358.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

