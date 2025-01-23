UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,071 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $29.23 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

