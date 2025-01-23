UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,205 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veralto by 692.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLTO opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

