UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,651 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

