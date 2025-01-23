UMB Bank n.a. Sells 20,314 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,731.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 8,200.00%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

