UMB Bank n.a. Sells 284 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Solventum by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after buying an additional 1,765,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the third quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth about $62,617,000.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

