UMB Bank n.a. Sells 494 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, River Global Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $109.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.67 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

