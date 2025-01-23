UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,817 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $264.25. The company has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

