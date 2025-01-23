UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Post were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Post by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Post by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. This represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

