UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $934.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

