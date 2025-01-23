UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shell were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

