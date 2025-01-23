Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $11,694,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unilever by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 236.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

