uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.97% from the stock’s current price.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on uniQure from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

QURE stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,528,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

