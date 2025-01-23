Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.91. Uniti Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2,002,201 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

