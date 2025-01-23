Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Mizuho decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 451,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,813,346.44. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,497.02. This represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

