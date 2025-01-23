VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 54,358 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

