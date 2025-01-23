Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

