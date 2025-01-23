Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $188.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day moving average of $187.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

