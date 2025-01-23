Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 421,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 142,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

