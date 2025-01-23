Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -255.17%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

