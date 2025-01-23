Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,759 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $35,806,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 169.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 883,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 627,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.