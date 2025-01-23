Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

