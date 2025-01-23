Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Wedbush upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

NYSE PHM opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

